Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) marked $0.93 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.90. While Tuya Inc. has overperformed by 3.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TUYA fell by -89.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.66 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.64% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on May 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TUYA. BofA Securities also rated TUYA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on April 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26.

Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Tuya Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 879.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TUYA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.86%, with a loss of -7.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.36, showing growth from the present price of $0.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TUYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tuya Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TUYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TUYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Asset Management made another increased to its shares in TUYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,703,400.

During the first quarter, Carmignac Gestion SA subtracted a -1,292,259 position in TUYA. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -2.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.83%, now holding 3.69 million shares worth $4.87 million. TUYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.30% at present.