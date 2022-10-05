As of Tuesday, Futu Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock closed at $39.99, up from $37.55 the previous day. While Futu Holdings Limited has overperformed by 6.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUTU fell by -51.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.60 to $21.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.26% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) to Overweight. A report published by CLSA on September 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for FUTU. JP Morgan also Downgraded FUTU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 24, 2022. CLSA June 06, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Sell’ for FUTU, as published in its report on June 06, 2022. China Renaissance’s report from May 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $51.80 for FUTU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CLSA also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Futu Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FUTU is recording 2.35M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.12%, with a gain of 4.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.53, showing growth from the present price of $39.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUTU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Futu Holdings Limited Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Futu Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 28.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FUTU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FUTU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in FUTU has increased by 32.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,912,249 shares of the stock, with a value of $192.05 million, following the purchase of 952,014 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FUTU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.39%.

At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its FUTU holdings by 4.55% and now holds 1.11 million FUTU shares valued at $54.41 million with the added 48268.0 shares during the period. FUTU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.30% at present.