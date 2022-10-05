Currently, Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) stock is trading at $0.81, marking a fall of -9.83% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -92.88% below its 52-week high of $11.40 and 15.93% above its 52-week low of $0.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -54.11% below the high and +27.19% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 1.86.

How does Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 54.20% of shares. A total of 23 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.08% of its stock and 4.54% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP holding total of 1.41 million shares that make 1.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.2 million.

The securities firm ETF Managers Group, LLC holds 0.24 million shares of SWVL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.18%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.2 million.

An overview of Swvl Holdings Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) traded 1,284,068 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0415 and price change of -0.66. With the moving average of $1.4066 and a price change of -0.63, about 847,179 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SWVL’s 100-day average volume is 590,644 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.1501 and a price change of -4.90.