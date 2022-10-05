The share price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) rose to $11.90 per share on Tuesday from $11.30. While Coursera Inc. has overperformed by 5.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COUR fell by -61.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.75 to $9.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.07% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2022, UBS Downgraded Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) to Neutral. A report published by Stifel on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for COUR. Goldman July 28, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 28, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $14. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for COUR, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Goldman’s report from January 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for COUR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Coursera Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COUR is recording an average volume of 867.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.02%, with a gain of 12.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.15, showing growth from the present price of $11.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coursera Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COUR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COUR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in COUR has increased by 2.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,908,919 shares of the stock, with a value of $205.95 million, following the purchase of 487,539 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in COUR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -168,712 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,750,137.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 4,944,661 position in COUR. Caledonia purchased an additional 3.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 109.87%, now holding 5.99 million shares worth $68.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its COUR holdings by 32.82% and now holds 5.98 million COUR shares valued at $68.8 million with the added 1.48 million shares during the period. COUR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.50% at present.