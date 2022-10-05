PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) closed Tuesday at $4.04 per share, up from $4.02 a day earlier. While PLBY Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLBY fell by -82.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.25 to $3.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.31% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Stifel Downgraded PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) to Hold. Loop Capital also reiterated PLBY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 02, 2022, but set its price target from $49 to $39. Canaccord Genuity resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PLBY, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $49 for PLBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PLBY Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PLBY is recording an average volume of 1.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.59%, with a gain of 0.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.20, showing growth from the present price of $4.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PLBY Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLBY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLBY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Builders Union LLP’s position in PLBY has increased by 276.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,350,630 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.58 million, following the purchase of 1,725,567 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PLBY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 186,245 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,742,915.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its PLBY holdings by 54.49% and now holds 0.78 million PLBY shares valued at $3.51 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. PLBY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.10% at present.