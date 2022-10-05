A share of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) closed at $10.79 per share on Tuesday, up from $9.71 day before. While LivePerson Inc. has overperformed by 11.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPSN fell by -81.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.70 to $8.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.79% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) recommending Underperform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for LPSN. Loop Capital also Downgraded LPSN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. William Blair February 25, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for LPSN, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LivePerson Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -97.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LPSN is registering an average volume of 971.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.26%, with a gain of 16.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LivePerson Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPSN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPSN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LPSN has increased by 5.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,831,417 shares of the stock, with a value of $125.64 million, following the purchase of 541,030 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LPSN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.33%.

At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its LPSN holdings by -12.44% and now holds 2.76 million LPSN shares valued at $31.96 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period. LPSN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.60% at present.