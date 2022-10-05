As of Tuesday, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (NYSE:LSPD) stock closed at $20.02, up from $18.24 the previous day. While Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has overperformed by 9.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LSPD fell by -77.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $102.34 to $15.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.70% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on January 26, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LSPD. Scotiabank also Upgraded LSPD shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $103 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 05, 2021. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LSPD, as published in its report on September 08, 2021. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LSPD is recording 1.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.26%, with a gain of 16.94% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

