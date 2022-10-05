In the current trading session, SHF Holdings Inc.’s (SHFS) stock is trading at the price of $7.39, a gain of 46.34% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -75.75% less than its 52-week high of $30.47 and 65.70% better than its 52-week low of $4.46. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -31.82% below the high and +90.34% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SHFS’s SMA-200 is $10.02.

SHFS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.69, resulting in an 470.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 23.15% of shares. A total of 26 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 107.24% of its stock and 139.53% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Atalaya Capital Management, LP holding total of 1.6 million shares that make 13.30% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 12.16 million.

The securities firm Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds 1.3 million shares of SHFS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.81%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9.89 million.

An overview of SHF Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) traded 101,929 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.33 and price change of -1.77. With the moving average of $9.82 and a price change of -0.99, about 46,229 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SHFS’s 100-day average volume is 119,808 shares, alongside a moving average of $9.94 and a price change of -1.66.