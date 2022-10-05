The share price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) rose to $3.72 per share on Tuesday from $3.41. While Two Harbors Investment Corp. has overperformed by 9.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWO fell by -42.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.81 to $3.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.71% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on June 29, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TWO. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded TWO shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $6.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 18, 2020. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on December 14, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Barclays December 10, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for TWO, as published in its report on December 10, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TWO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -86.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TWO is recording an average volume of 2.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.12%, with a loss of -1.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.21, showing growth from the present price of $3.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Two Harbors Investment Corp. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Mortgage sector, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is based in the USA. When comparing Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -184.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TWO has increased by 0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 56,284,572 shares of the stock, with a value of $272.98 million, following the purchase of 10,341 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TWO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 603,060 additional shares for a total stake of worth $181.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,415,164.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC subtracted a -227,135 position in TWO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.61%, now holding 13.06 million shares worth $63.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its TWO holdings by 2.61% and now holds 10.53 million TWO shares valued at $51.09 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. TWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.60% at present.