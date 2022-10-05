Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) closed Tuesday at $4.19 per share, up from $3.72 a day earlier. While Genius Sports Limited has overperformed by 12.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI fell by -75.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.85 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.96% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 24, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GENI. UBS also rated GENI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GENI, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Needham’s report from June 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for GENI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Genius Sports Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GENI is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.19%, with a gain of 12.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $4.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Caledonia’s position in GENI has increased by 2.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,694,980 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.65 million, following the purchase of 387,905 additional shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management, L made another increased to its shares in GENI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 725,178 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,670,940.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -87,726 position in GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 12452.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.24%, now holding 5.3 million shares worth $21.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services decreased its GENI holdings by -0.73% and now holds 3.73 million GENI shares valued at $15.28 million with the lessened 27365.0 shares during the period. GENI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.20% at present.