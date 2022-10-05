A share of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) closed at $0.26 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.30 day before. While Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has underperformed by -13.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COCP fell by -74.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.03 to $0.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.43% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and COCP is registering an average volume of 224.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.32%, with a loss of -7.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.08, showing growth from the present price of $0.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COCP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COCP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COCP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC’s position in COCP has increased by 4.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,888,927 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.36 million, following the purchase of 276,890 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in COCP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -17,553 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,228,575.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -2,090 position in COCP. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.75%, now holding 0.89 million shares worth $0.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its COCP holdings by 1.10% and now holds 0.81 million COCP shares valued at $0.32 million with the added 8801.0 shares during the period. COCP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.30% at present.