Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s stock is trading at $9.00 at the moment marking a rise of 8.43% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -94.06% less than their 52-week high of $151.51, and 62.45% over their 52-week low of $5.54.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 0.69 at the moment.

How does Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.57 in simple terms.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN): Earnings History

If we examine Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$6.21, beating the consensus of -$2.58. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$3.63, resulting in a -140.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$6.21 in contrast with the Outlook of -$2.58. That was a difference of -$3.63 and a surprise of -140.70%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 4 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -1.71 and -2.81 with an average Earnings Estimate of -2.44 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -2.63 and also replicates 7.22% growth rate year over year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.39% of shares. A total of 434 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 81.44% of its stock and 91.91% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 5.07 million shares that make 7.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 46.71 million.

The securities firm Stifel Financial Corporation holds 3.07 million shares of BHVN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.29%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 28.29 million.

An overview of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s technicals