In the current trading session, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) stock is trading at the price of $0.19, a fall of -9.82% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -98.12% less than its 52-week high of $10.10 and -5.00% better than its 52-week low of $0.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -49.38% below the high and +1.19% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, QNGY’s SMA-200 is $2.6883.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 5.01. QNGY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.00, resulting in an 1.39 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 32.42% of shares. A total of 46 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.37% of its stock and 16.83% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 0.68 million shares that make 0.56% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 0.48 million shares of QNGY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.40%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 78459.0.

An overview of Quanergy Systems Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) traded 1,322,808 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2471 and price change of -0.10. With the moving average of $0.3035 and a price change of -0.13, about 2,997,657 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, QNGY’s 100-day average volume is 2,823,153 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4331 and a price change of -1.05.