In the current trading session, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) stock is trading at the price of $0.83, a gain of 14.86% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -93.27% less than its 52-week high of $12.42 and 39.12% better than its 52-week low of $0.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.92% below the high and +39.95% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BRQS’s SMA-200 is $3.3132.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 0.45.

How does Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Earnings History

If we examine Borqs Technologies Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2018, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.12, slashing the consensus of $0. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2018, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.58% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.49% of its stock and 1.61% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 93774.0 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 80636.0.

The securities firm Pathstone Family Office, LLC holds 54275.0 shares of BRQS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 46671.0.

An overview of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) traded 1,202,546 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8507 and price change of -0.21. With the moving average of $1.0761 and a price change of -0.55, about 2,385,618 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BRQS’s 100-day average volume is 2,613,113 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7292 and a price change of -1.61.