A share of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) closed at $6.98 per share on Monday, up from $6.52 day before. While Steelcase Inc. has overperformed by 7.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCS fell by -45.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.93 to $6.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.94% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Sidoti Downgraded Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) to Neutral. A report published by Berenberg on May 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SCS. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded SCS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 07, 2021. The Benchmark Company August 24, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SCS, as published in its report on August 24, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

It’s important to note that SCS shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Steelcase Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SCS is registering an average volume of 742.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.84%, with a loss of -4.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steelcase Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Business Equipment & Supplies market, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is based in the USA. When comparing Steelcase Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s position in SCS has increased by 17.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,307,779 shares of the stock, with a value of $104.06 million, following the purchase of 1,368,986 additional shares during the last quarter. EARNEST Partners LLC made another decreased to its shares in SCS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -193,370 additional shares for a total stake of worth $83.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,470,325.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 683,997 position in SCS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 70092.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.17%, now holding 6.05 million shares worth $67.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fifth Third Bank, NA increased its SCS holdings by 227.77% and now holds 5.44 million SCS shares valued at $60.78 million with the added 3.78 million shares during the period. SCS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.70% at present.