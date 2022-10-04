In Monday’s session, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) marked $45.33 per share, up from $44.62 in the previous session. While Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXSM rose by 32.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.98 to $20.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.60% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AXSM. Berenberg also rated AXSM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $112 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 10, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on January 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $129. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AXSM, as published in its report on December 16, 2020. BofA Securities’s report from September 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $66 for AXSM shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -679.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AXSM has an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a loss of -0.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.77, showing growth from the present price of $45.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXSM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXSM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AXSM has increased by 3.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,728,543 shares of the stock, with a value of $174.08 million, following the purchase of 102,221 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AXSM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.55%.

AXSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.00% at present.