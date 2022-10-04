As of Monday, Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) stock closed at $4.21, up from $3.74 the previous day. While Harsco Corporation has overperformed by 12.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSC fell by -75.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.28 to $3.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.42% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) recommending Market Perform. A report published by DA Davidson on March 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HSC. Barrington Research resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for HSC, as published in its report on May 05, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Harsco Corporation (HSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Harsco Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HSC is recording 804.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.75%, with a gain of 1.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.17, showing growth from the present price of $4.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harsco Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HSC has increased by 4.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,064,558 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.41 million, following the purchase of 473,766 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HSC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -129,578 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,313,045.

During the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau subtracted a -1,551,662 position in HSC. Cooper Creek Partners Management purchased an additional 1.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 52.10%, now holding 4.59 million shares worth $26.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HSC holdings by 1.09% and now holds 2.88 million HSC shares valued at $16.31 million with the added 30985.0 shares during the period.