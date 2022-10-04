The share price of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) rose to $3.95 per share on Monday from $3.76. While Kinross Gold Corporation has overperformed by 5.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KGC fell by -25.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.13 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.02% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) to Sector Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on March 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KGC. Credit Suisse June 23, 2021d the rating to Outperform on June 23, 2021, and set its price target from $7.50 to $8. National Bank Financial June 22, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for KGC, as published in its report on June 22, 2021. CIBC’s report from June 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for KGC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of KGC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.12 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kinross Gold Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KGC is recording an average volume of 18.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.54%, with a gain of 21.54% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Kinross Gold Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Gold sector, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is based in the Canada. When comparing Kinross Gold Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 197.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -108.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in KGC has increased by 71.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 146,672,975 shares of the stock, with a value of $481.09 million, following the purchase of 61,068,468 additional shares during the last quarter. Barclays Bank Plc made another increased to its shares in KGC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 65.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 23,898,364 additional shares for a total stake of worth $197.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 60,341,310.

During the first quarter, Ruffer LLP subtracted a -25,395,959 position in KGC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.68 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.24%, now holding 31.24 million shares worth $102.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its KGC holdings by 15.98% and now holds 28.54 million KGC shares valued at $93.6 million with the added 3.93 million shares during the period. KGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.90% at present.