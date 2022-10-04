Within its last year performance, LSAK fell by -27.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.97 to $3.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.34% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Lesaka Technologies Inc. (LSAK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 253.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Lesaka Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LSAK is recording an average volume of 111.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.53%, with a gain of 14.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LSAK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lesaka Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LSAK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LSAK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in LSAK has decreased by -0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,997,411 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.49 million, following the sale of -4,200 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in LSAK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,930 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,801,641.

During the first quarter, Kabouter Management LLC added a 5,490 position in LSAK. Potomac Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 767.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.04%, now holding 1.75 million shares worth $9.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hosking Partners LLP decreased its LSAK holdings by -5.01% and now holds 0.59 million LSAK shares valued at $3.13 million with the lessened 31135.0 shares during the period. LSAK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.30% at present.