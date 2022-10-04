A share of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) closed at $38.37 per share on Monday, up from $30.23 day before. While Viasat Inc. has overperformed by 26.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSAT fell by -32.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.76 to $25.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.29% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Raymond James on November 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for VSAT. Needham also rated VSAT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 22, 2021. William Blair February 05, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for VSAT, as published in its report on February 05, 2021. Barclays’s report from April 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $53 for VSAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Viasat Inc. (VSAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Viasat Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VSAT is registering an average volume of 399.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.20%, with a gain of 32.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.33, showing growth from the present price of $38.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viasat Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VSAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VSAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VSAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 66,949 additional shares for a total stake of worth $250.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,582,617.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 109,238 position in VSAT. FPR Partners LLC sold an additional 54053.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.04%, now holding 5.15 million shares worth $195.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc increased its VSAT holdings by 0.95% and now holds 2.95 million VSAT shares valued at $111.95 million with the added 27790.0 shares during the period. VSAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.50% at present.