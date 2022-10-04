Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) marked $30.64 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $30.65. While Livent Corporation has underperformed by -0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTHM rose by 29.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.38 to $19.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.49% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) to Underperform. Vertical Research also Downgraded LTHM shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 12, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating on May 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. Cowen May 04, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for LTHM, as published in its report on May 04, 2022. Vertical Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 114.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Livent Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.89M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LTHM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.28%, with a gain of 1.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.09, showing growth from the present price of $30.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Livent Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Livent Corporation (LTHM) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Chemicals. When comparing Livent Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 57.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 805.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LTHM has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,810,311 shares of the stock, with a value of $766.22 million, following the purchase of 8,660 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LTHM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 228,627 additional shares for a total stake of worth $560.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,424,029.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 783,757 position in LTHM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 99374.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.91%, now holding 5.29 million shares worth $170.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its LTHM holdings by -22.53% and now holds 4.57 million LTHM shares valued at $147.21 million with the lessened -1.33 million shares during the period. LTHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.