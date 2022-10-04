Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 2.85% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.42. Its current price is -40.96% under its 52-week high of $9.18 and 10.16% more than its 52-week low of $4.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.55% below the high and +9.86% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SAND’s SMA-200 is $6.57.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 11.47 right now.

How does Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.60 in simple terms.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Earnings History

If we examine Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.2, slashing the consensus of $0.05. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.15, resulting in a 300.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.2 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.05. That was a difference of $0.15 and a surprise of 300.00%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.03 and 0.03 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.03 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.03 and also replicates unch growth rate year over year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.09% of shares. A total of 261 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 52.08% of its stock and 54.30% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation holding total of 20.42 million shares that make 7.29% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 111.0 million.

The securities firm Great-West Life Assurance Company holds 6.11 million shares of SAND, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.97%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 33.21 million.

An overview of Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) traded 4,043,385 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.84 and price change of -0.26. With the moving average of $5.88 and a price change of unch, about 2,427,888 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SAND’s 100-day average volume is 2,087,598 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.04 and a price change of -0.86.