In the current trading session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) stock is trading at the price of $0.57, a gain of 96.48% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -98.21% less than its 52-week high of $31.90 and 96.48% better than its 52-week low of $0.29. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -32.04% below the high and +129.58% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 0.26.

How does Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 39.35% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.61% of its stock and 7.60% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management Lp holding total of 0.35 million shares that make 0.84% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.2 million.

The securities firm Warberg Asset Management Llc holds 0.18 million shares of CNXA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.43%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.1 million.

An overview of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) traded 524,025 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5519 and price change of -0.29. With the moving average of $0.7989 and a price change of -0.23, about 349,126 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.