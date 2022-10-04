The share price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) rose to $14.55 per share on Monday from $13.23. While PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has overperformed by 9.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAGS fell by -72.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.05 to $9.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.31% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

On May 09, 2022, New Street Downgraded PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PAGS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 08, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $23. Itau BBA March 30, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PAGS, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from February 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for PAGS shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 65.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PAGS is recording an average volume of 3.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.75%, with a gain of 15.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.71, showing growth from the present price of $14.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is based in the Brazil. When comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in PAGS has increased by 20.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,359,458 shares of the stock, with a value of $378.55 million, following the purchase of 4,067,750 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in PAGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 58.48%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,842,639 additional shares for a total stake of worth $246.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,832,759.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -17,367,576 position in PAGS. Sylebra Capital Ltd. purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.44%, now holding 10.03 million shares worth $155.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its PAGS holdings by 23.90% and now holds 7.25 million PAGS shares valued at $112.7 million with the added 1.4 million shares during the period. PAGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.90% at present.