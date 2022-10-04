The share price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) rose to $13.90 per share on Monday from $12.97. While Freshworks Inc. has overperformed by 7.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRSH fell by -66.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.36 to $10.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.48% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on October 18, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for FRSH. Robert W. Baird also rated FRSH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 18, 2021. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for FRSH, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for FRSH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Freshworks Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -218.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FRSH is recording an average volume of 2.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.64%, with a gain of 7.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRSH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshworks Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRSH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRSH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ward Ferry Management Ltd.’s position in FRSH has increased by 72.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,595,886 shares of the stock, with a value of $157.82 million, following the purchase of 4,866,700 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FRSH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 236.50%.

At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its FRSH holdings by -1.66% and now holds 3.64 million FRSH shares valued at $49.52 million with the lessened 61426.0 shares during the period. FRSH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.90% at present.