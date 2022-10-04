As of Monday, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:NRGV) stock closed at $6.50, up from $5.28 the previous day. While Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 23.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRGV fell by -34.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.10 to $3.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.32% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on March 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRGV. Goldman also rated NRGV shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 14, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on March 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NRGV, as published in its report on February 24, 2022.

Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

One of the most important indicators of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 44.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NRGV is recording 886.29K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.21%, with a gain of 32.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.30, showing growth from the present price of $6.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRGV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRGV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRGV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s position in NRGV has increased by 212.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,872,474 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.34 million, following the purchase of 2,635,116 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,897,115 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,897,115.

NRGV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.00% at present.