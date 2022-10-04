In Monday’s session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) marked $16.61 per share, down from $16.72 in the previous session. While Toast Inc. has underperformed by -0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOST fell by -68.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.93 to $11.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.37% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TOST. MoffettNathanson also rated TOST shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on March 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22. Bernstein initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for TOST, as published in its report on March 22, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from March 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TOST shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Toast Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TOST has an average volume of 5.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.43%, with a loss of -4.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.10, showing growth from the present price of $16.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Toast Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in TOST has increased by 0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,755,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $771.5 million, following the purchase of 110,917 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TOST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 788.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 19,552,159 additional shares for a total stake of worth $417.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,031,489.

During the first quarter, HMI Capital Management LP added a 2,513,950 position in TOST. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased an additional 2.02 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.95%, now holding 14.69 million shares worth $278.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Generation Investment Management increased its TOST holdings by 59.57% and now holds 10.08 million TOST shares valued at $190.86 million with the added 3.76 million shares during the period. TOST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.50% at present.