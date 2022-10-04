As of Monday, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) stock closed at $37.59, down from $37.90 the previous day. While Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCL fell by -59.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.27 to $31.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) recommending Overweight. A report published by Susquehanna on June 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Positive’ rating for RCL. Wells Fargo also rated RCL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $93 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on February 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $105. Berenberg December 10, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for RCL, as published in its report on December 10, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from June 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $94 for RCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4190.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RCL is recording 7.62M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.23%, with a loss of -14.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.21, showing growth from the present price of $37.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in RCL has increased by 2.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,750,225 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.22 billion, following the purchase of 863,309 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 208,885 additional shares for a total stake of worth $926.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,684,079.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 437,971 position in RCL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.35%, now holding 8.2 million shares worth $335.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its RCL holdings by -52.67% and now holds 7.48 million RCL shares valued at $305.63 million with the lessened -8.32 million shares during the period. RCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.80% at present.