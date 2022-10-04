As of Monday, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTKB) stock closed at $15.30, up from $14.72 the previous day. While Cytek Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 3.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTKB fell by -28.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.50 to $7.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.88% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

On January 06, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CTKB is recording 660.63K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.14%, with a gain of 21.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTKB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cytek Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTKB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTKB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $102.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,757,030.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -152,651 position in CTKB. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.7 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.62%, now holding 5.47 million shares worth $63.72 million. CTKB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.90% at present.