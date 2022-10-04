Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) marked $37.39 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $33.66. While Alcoa Corporation has overperformed by 11.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AA fell by -24.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.09 to $33.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.68% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) to Peer Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AA. Citigroup also Downgraded AA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $84 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2022. Credit Suisse April 08, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 08, 2022, and set its price target from $68 to $82. Morgan Stanley March 24, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AA, as published in its report on March 24, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for AA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

AA currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Alcoa Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.37M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.46%, with a gain of 8.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.05, showing growth from the present price of $37.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alcoa Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Alcoa Corporation (AA) is one of the biggest names in Aluminum. When comparing Alcoa Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 81.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AA has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,112,853 shares of the stock, with a value of $896.22 million, following the purchase of 203,302 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,022,270 additional shares for a total stake of worth $774.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,652,719.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,101,643 position in AA. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.15%, now holding 5.15 million shares worth $254.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its AA holdings by -41.06% and now holds 5.0 million AA shares valued at $247.6 million with the lessened -3.49 million shares during the period. AA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.20% at present.