A share of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) closed at $15.67 per share on Monday, up from $15.55 day before. While Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has overperformed by 0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANF fell by -59.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.97 to $14.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.71% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to Neutral. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on March 03, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ANF. UBS also Downgraded ANF shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $61. Jefferies June 09, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ANF, as published in its report on June 09, 2021. Argus’s report from June 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $47 for ANF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ANF is registering an average volume of 1.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.02%, with a gain of 0.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Retail market, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is based in the USA. When comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -119.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ANF has decreased by -10.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,459,102 shares of the stock, with a value of $107.34 million, following the sale of -883,981 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ANF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,151,385 additional shares for a total stake of worth $83.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,768,235.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -54,214 position in ANF. GoldenTree Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.42%, now holding 2.07 million shares worth $29.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ANF holdings by -2.06% and now holds 2.05 million ANF shares valued at $29.57 million with the lessened 43257.0 shares during the period.