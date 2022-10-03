Within its last year performance, SHCR fell by -76.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.84 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.10% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on February 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SHCR. Canaccord Genuity also rated SHCR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 04, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on July 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15.

Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sharecare Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SHCR is recording 2.25M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.63%, with a gain of 2.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.12, showing growth from the present price of $1.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sharecare Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SHCR has increased by 228.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,851,323 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.52 million, following the purchase of 8,943,208 additional shares during the last quarter. Columbia Management Investment Ad made another increased to its shares in SHCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.16%.

SHCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.10% at present.