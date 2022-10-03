PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) marked $0.18 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.19. While PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -7.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHAS fell by -94.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.10 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -86.33% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2022, Stifel Downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) to Hold. Needham also reiterated PHAS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 16, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on July 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $11. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PHAS, as published in its report on October 03, 2019. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -98.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 113.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 382.30K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PHAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 34.50%, with a loss of -77.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rock Springs Capital Management L made another increased to its shares in PHAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 161,044 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,774,869.

During the first quarter, MAI Capital Management LLC added a 966,272 position in PHAS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 18033.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.00%, now holding 1.79 million shares worth $1.9 million. PHAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.60% at present.