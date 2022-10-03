Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) closed Friday at $13.17 per share, down from $13.48 a day earlier. While Lyft Inc. has underperformed by -2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LYFT fell by -75.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.68 to $11.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.05% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, UBS Downgraded Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on September 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for LYFT. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $32. Bernstein initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for LYFT, as published in its report on May 24, 2022. Susquehanna’s report from May 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for LYFT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lyft Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LYFT is recording an average volume of 14.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.83%, with a loss of -5.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.81, showing growth from the present price of $13.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LYFT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lyft Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LYFT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LYFT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LYFT has decreased by -23.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 36,536,050 shares of the stock, with a value of $538.18 million, following the sale of -11,233,600 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LYFT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 513,073 additional shares for a total stake of worth $373.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,342,357.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 723,425 position in LYFT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.78%, now holding 8.29 million shares worth $122.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its LYFT holdings by -0.91% and now holds 6.41 million LYFT shares valued at $94.45 million with the lessened 59135.0 shares during the period. LYFT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.70% at present.