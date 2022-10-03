A share of Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) closed at $0.40 per share on Friday, down from $0.41 day before. While Romeo Power Inc. has underperformed by -2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RMO fell by -91.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.55 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.08% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) to Neutral. A report published by Cowen on October 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for RMO. Cowen also rated RMO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 09, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Underweight rating on February 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $12.

Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 533.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Romeo Power Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RMO is registering an average volume of 5.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.59%, with a loss of -9.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.80, showing growth from the present price of $0.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Romeo Power Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP’s position in RMO has increased by 61.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,451,365 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.97 million, following the purchase of 2,464,923 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in RMO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -145,172 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,378,428.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -714,655 position in RMO. Global X Management Co. LLC sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.25%, now holding 3.97 million shares worth $2.44 million. RMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.80% at present.