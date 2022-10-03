As of Friday, StoneCo Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:STNE) stock closed at $9.53, up from $9.07 the previous day. While StoneCo Ltd. has overperformed by 5.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STNE fell by -72.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.04 to $6.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.11% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Goldman Downgraded StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) to Sell. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for STNE. Citigroup also Upgraded STNE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 18, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an In-line rating on February 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. HSBC Securities January 31, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for STNE, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. Goldman’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for STNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 275.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of StoneCo Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and STNE is recording 6.58M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.18%, with a gain of 2.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.53, showing growth from the present price of $9.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze StoneCo Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in STNE has increased by 168.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,273,357 shares of the stock, with a value of $125.83 million, following the purchase of 8,330,296 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $101.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,695,448.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, added a 213,825 position in STNE. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -5.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -38.71%, now holding 8.13 million shares worth $77.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its STNE holdings by 75.87% and now holds 6.87 million STNE shares valued at $65.15 million with the added 2.96 million shares during the period. STNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.30% at present.