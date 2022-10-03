The share price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) rose to $20.89 per share on Friday from $20.76. While Pliant Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLRX rose by 23.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.81 to $3.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 72.33% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on July 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PLRX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2022. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on December 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PLRX, as published in its report on November 24, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from November 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for PLRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 177.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLRX is recording an average volume of 2.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a gain of 5.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.11, showing growth from the present price of $20.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pliant Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PLRX has decreased by -35.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,206,671 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.82 million, following the sale of -1,759,490 additional shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in PLRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 449,350 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,106,807.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its PLRX holdings by -11.68% and now holds 1.05 million PLRX shares valued at $20.15 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. PLRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.40% at present.