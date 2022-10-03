As of Friday, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock closed at $47.64, up from $47.50 the previous day. While Beam Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEAM fell by -45.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $100.06 to $27.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.86% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BEAM. Guggenheim also rated BEAM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on October 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $117. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BEAM, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $150 for BEAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Redburn also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 277433.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BEAM is recording 1.21M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.49%, with a gain of 1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.27, showing growth from the present price of $47.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beam Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in BEAM has increased by 7.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,792,064 shares of the stock, with a value of $480.05 million, following the purchase of 591,315 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BEAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 503,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $278.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,092,251.

At the end of the first quarter, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its BEAM holdings by 2.29% and now holds 3.55 million BEAM shares valued at $193.93 million with the added 79500.0 shares during the period. BEAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.60% at present.