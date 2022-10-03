The share price of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) rose to $4.23 per share on Friday from $3.25. While O2Micro International Limited has overperformed by 30.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OIIM fell by -29.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.75 to $2.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.06% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, Stifel Downgraded O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) to Hold. A report published by Northland Capital on November 04, 2015, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for OIIM. Northland Capital also reiterated OIIM shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 08, 2014. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on March 24, 2014, and assigned a price target of $7. Needham December 24, 2012d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for OIIM, as published in its report on December 24, 2012. Brigantine’s report from April 26, 2011 suggests a price prediction of $10 for OIIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. GC Research also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of O2Micro International Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OIIM is recording an average volume of 51.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.41%, with a gain of 25.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.83, showing growth from the present price of $4.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OIIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze O2Micro International Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Electronic Components sector, O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is based in the Cayman Islands. When comparing O2Micro International Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -82.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OIIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OIIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s position in OIIM has increased by 5.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,018,229 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.46 million, following the purchase of 193,149 additional shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS made another increased to its shares in OIIM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 99,195 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,265,370.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -75,700 position in OIIM. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.91%, now holding 0.82 million shares worth $2.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, White Pine Capital LLC increased its OIIM holdings by 151.38% and now holds 0.41 million OIIM shares valued at $1.39 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. OIIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.50% at present.