In Friday’s session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) marked $1.19 per share, up from $1.13 in the previous session. While Ardelyx Inc. has overperformed by 5.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARDX fell by -9.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.92 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.40% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On May 06, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on December 01, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ARDX. Jefferies July 21, 2021d the rating to Hold on July 21, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $2. Wedbush July 20, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARDX, as published in its report on July 20, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from July 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4 for ARDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 92.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ardelyx Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -191.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARDX has an average volume of 3.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.37%, with a gain of 5.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardelyx Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 14,252,831 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.51 million, following the purchase of 14,252,831 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARDX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 37.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,401,005 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,178,086.

During the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP added a 4,998,789 position in ARDX. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.15%, now holding 3.77 million shares worth $3.58 million. ARDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.80% at present.