As of Thursday, Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s (NYSE:EPAC) stock closed at $17.97, up from $16.79 the previous day. While Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has overperformed by 7.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPAC fell by -17.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.66 to $16.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.43% in the last 200 days.

On June 22, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on January 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EPAC. Wells Fargo June 08, 2021d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for EPAC, as published in its report on June 08, 2021. CJS Securities’s report from March 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for EPAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Outperform’ rating. Gabelli & Co also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)

Investors in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EPAC is recording 347.84K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a gain of 6.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing decline from the present price of $17.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) based in the USA. When comparing Enerpac Tool Group Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 49.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -83.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EPAC has increased by 0.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,663,785 shares of the stock, with a value of $168.08 million, following the purchase of 51,612 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EPAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.67%.

At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its EPAC holdings by -1.05% and now holds 4.66 million EPAC shares valued at $90.34 million with the lessened 49574.0 shares during the period.