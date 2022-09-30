Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) marked $49.78 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $49.90. While Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNX fell by -4.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.29 to $42.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.98% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) to Peer Perform. A report published by Evercore ISI on July 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for KNX. Credit Suisse also rated KNX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2022. Susquehanna March 04, 2022d the rating to Positive on March 04, 2022, and set its price target from $62 to $69. Wolfe Research January 06, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for KNX, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. Cowen’s report from December 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $77 for KNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

KNX currently pays a dividend of $0.48 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.68M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KNX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.76%, with a gain of 4.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.37, showing growth from the present price of $49.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is one of the biggest names in Trucking. When comparing Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 46.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KNX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KNX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KNX has increased by 4.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,294,527 shares of the stock, with a value of $722.02 million, following the purchase of 617,622 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in KNX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -245,102 additional shares for a total stake of worth $669.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,263,800.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,488,260 position in KNX. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.45%, now holding 7.28 million shares worth $367.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its KNX holdings by -2.35% and now holds 6.61 million KNX shares valued at $333.64 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. KNX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.