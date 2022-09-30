Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) closed Thursday at $96.91 per share, down from $99.77 a day earlier. While Digital Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed by -2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLR fell by -33.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $178.22 to $96.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.74% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) to Underweight. A report published by Jefferies on June 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DLR. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded DLR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $144 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 15, 2022. Wells Fargo Reiterated the rating as Overweight on February 18, 2022, but set its price target from $180 to $155. Stifel resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for DLR, as published in its report on February 18, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from February 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $146 for DLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

The current dividend for DLR investors is set at $4.88 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DLR is recording an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a loss of -9.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $150.89, showing growth from the present price of $96.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digital Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Office market. When comparing Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DLR has decreased by -1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,547,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.38 billion, following the sale of -506,361 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DLR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -169,740 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.35 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,977,119.

During the first quarter, Cohen & Steers Capital Management added a 3,160,676 position in DLR. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 3400.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.02%, now holding 16.82 million shares worth $2.08 billion. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. increased its DLR holdings by 0.63% and now holds 10.07 million DLR shares valued at $1.24 billion with the added 63364.0 shares during the period. DLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.90% at present.