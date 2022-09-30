A share of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) closed at $80.61 per share on Thursday, down from $82.91 day before. While Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has underperformed by -2.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADM rose by 32.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.88 to $59.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.95% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on April 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ADM. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on January 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $74. Stephens October 12, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ADM, as published in its report on October 12, 2021. Jefferies’s report from July 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for ADM shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

It’s important to note that ADM shareholders are currently getting $1.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADM is registering an average volume of 2.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a loss of -6.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.00, showing growth from the present price of $80.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Shares?

A giant in the Farm Products market, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is based in the USA. When comparing Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 73.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ADM has increased by 2.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 60,168,724 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.29 billion, following the purchase of 1,198,582 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.11 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 46,796,552.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -1,445,993 position in ADM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.52%, now holding 32.41 million shares worth $2.85 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ADM holdings by -2.13% and now holds 26.45 million ADM shares valued at $2.32 billion with the lessened -0.58 million shares during the period. ADM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.10% at present.