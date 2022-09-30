A share of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) closed at $157.78 per share on Thursday, up from $156.15 day before. While Vulcan Materials Company has overperformed by 1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VMC fell by -9.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $213.65 to $137.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.24% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, Vertical Research Upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) to Buy. A report published by Vertical Research on September 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VMC. Raymond James also rated VMC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $197 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 19, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $233. Argus November 09, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VMC, as published in its report on November 09, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $243 for VMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

It’s important to note that VMC shareholders are currently getting $1.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vulcan Materials Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VMC is registering an average volume of 682.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a loss of -0.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $201.64, showing growth from the present price of $157.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vulcan Materials Company Shares?

A giant in the Building Materials market, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is based in the USA. When comparing Vulcan Materials Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VMC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VMC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VMC has increased by 0.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,155,938 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.36 billion, following the purchase of 138,701 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.66 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,953,700.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 479,356 position in VMC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.22%, now holding 6.53 million shares worth $1.09 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its VMC holdings by -2.62% and now holds 5.49 million VMC shares valued at $913.32 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. VMC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.90% at present.