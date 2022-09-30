Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) marked $51.78 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $53.27. While Zions Bancorporation National Association has underperformed by -2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZION fell by -18.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.44 to $47.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.95% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on April 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ZION. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded ZION shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 18, 2022. Jefferies February 14, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ZION, as published in its report on February 14, 2022. Compass Point’s report from January 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $80 for ZION shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

ZION currently pays a dividend of $1.64 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zions Bancorporation National Association’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.18M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZION stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.86%, with a loss of -7.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.79, showing growth from the present price of $51.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZION is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zions Bancorporation National Association Shares?

The USA based company Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Zions Bancorporation National Association shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -38.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZION shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZION appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZION has increased by 5.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,391,624 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.01 billion, following the purchase of 939,231 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ZION during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -175,828 additional shares for a total stake of worth $417.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,587,957.

During the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. subtracted a -271,035 position in ZION. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.76 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.80%, now holding 6.99 million shares worth $384.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its ZION holdings by 16.33% and now holds 4.25 million ZION shares valued at $233.91 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period. ZION shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.00% at present.