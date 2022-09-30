REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)’s stock is trading at $0.64 at the moment marking a rise of 3.61% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -91.45% less than their 52-week high of $7.49, and 6.70% over their 52-week low of $0.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -47.61% below the high and +9.15% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, REE’s SMA-200 is $2.2284.

REE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.81, resulting in an 1.37 price to cash per share for the period.

How does REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.67 in simple terms.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE): Earnings History

If we examine REE Automotive Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, slashing the consensus of -$0.11. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 36.40% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.11. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 36.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 20.37% of shares. A total of 53 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 23.00% of its stock and 28.89% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holding total of 26.02 million shares that make 10.86% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 16.66 million.

The securities firm M&G Investment Management Ltd holds 15.49 million shares of REE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.46%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9.91 million.

An overview of REE Automotive Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) traded 2,936,317 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.9965 and price change of -0.46. With the moving average of $1.1300 and a price change of -0.54, about 1,929,047 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, REE’s 100-day average volume is 1,556,782 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2820 and a price change of -0.97.