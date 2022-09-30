Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) marked $29.78 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $30.67. While Rayonier Inc. has underperformed by -2.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RYN fell by -17.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.87 to $30.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.66% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2020, Raymond James Downgraded Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Citigroup on August 10, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RYN. Citigroup also Upgraded RYN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 27, 2020. Seaport Global Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for RYN, as published in its report on April 02, 2019. Citigroup’s report from March 01, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $37 for RYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

RYN currently pays a dividend of $1.14 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rayonier Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 546.00K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RYN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.82%, with a loss of -6.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rayonier Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Rayonier Inc. (RYN) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Specialty. When comparing Rayonier Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RYN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RYN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RYN has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,878,980 shares of the stock, with a value of $741.62 million, following the purchase of 284,504 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RYN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 728,269 additional shares for a total stake of worth $636.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,920,516.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 100,724 position in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.46%, now holding 9.19 million shares worth $326.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I decreased its RYN holdings by -2.33% and now holds 8.42 million RYN shares valued at $299.04 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. RYN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.