As of Thursday, ProAssurance Corporation’s (NYSE:PRA) stock closed at $18.67, down from $19.20 the previous day. While ProAssurance Corporation has underperformed by -2.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRA fell by -22.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.55 to $18.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.51% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Upgraded ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) to Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 09, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PRA. Piper Sandler also Downgraded PRA shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 08, 2020. Keefe Bruyette May 20, 2019d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for PRA, as published in its report on May 20, 2019. Buckingham Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Investors in ProAssurance Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ProAssurance Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PRA is recording 227.09K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a loss of -10.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.67, showing growth from the present price of $18.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProAssurance Corporation Shares?

The Insurance – Property & Casualty market is dominated by ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) based in the USA. When comparing ProAssurance Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -101.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PRA has increased by 0.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,448,435 shares of the stock, with a value of $159.32 million, following the purchase of 22,386 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PRA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 128,768 additional shares for a total stake of worth $127.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,976,025.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 60,057 position in PRA. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.91%, now holding 2.82 million shares worth $60.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Polar Capital LLP increased its PRA holdings by 62.50% and now holds 1.95 million PRA shares valued at $41.71 million with the added 0.75 million shares during the period. PRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.00% at present.