The share price of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) fell to $56.96 per share on Thursday from $58.80. While Planet Fitness Inc. has underperformed by -3.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLNT fell by -27.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.60 to $54.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.35% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) to Strong Buy. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLNT. JP Morgan also Upgraded PLNT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on March 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $130. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for PLNT, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. Cowen’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for PLNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 63.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Planet Fitness Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLNT is recording an average volume of 852.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -0.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.50, showing growth from the present price of $56.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Fitness Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Leisure sector, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is based in the USA. When comparing Planet Fitness Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 77.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 56.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLNT has increased by 2.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,445,666 shares of the stock, with a value of $504.44 million, following the purchase of 159,248 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $471.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,956,803.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC added a 1,288,926 position in PLNT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.47%, now holding 3.44 million shares worth $233.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its PLNT holdings by 0.08% and now holds 2.83 million PLNT shares valued at $191.76 million with the added 2206.0 shares during the period.